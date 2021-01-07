A Windham man was sentenced in federal court Thursday to a year and a day in prison, two years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $250,000 in forfeiture for his role in a complex fraud scheme, according to an announcement from the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
Jonathan Nguyen, 23, pleaded guilty in June 2020 to conspiring to engage in wire fraud, access-device fraud and identity theft, the announcement said.
Nguyen and others involved in the scheme are said to have used Bitcoin to purchase names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, email addresses and passwords, as well as credit card account numbers, expiration dates, card verification values and other forms of personal information.
The victims are said to be from Massachusetts and other states.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s announcement, Nguyen and others used the stolen information to buy tickets to sporting events and gift cards that Nguyen sold for profit.
Nguyen also created e-commerce websites for sham companies and obtained payment-card processing capabilities, in order to cash out the stolen credit cards, the announcement said.
Lelling and Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division made the announcement Thursday. They noted valuable assistance was provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mackenzie Queenin of Lelling’s Securities, Financial & Cyber Fraud Unit prosecuted the case.