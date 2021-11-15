WINDHAM — Children and their families will have another opportunity to play safely in the park.
A plan to bring a new passive, inclusive area to Griffin Park is now underway, giving families another space at the park to enjoy a plan that may include free-standing play panels, discovery stations, a painted track and a small ramp structure.
The designated space for the new playground is next to the park gazebo and currently has riding toys and buggy cars available for use.
According to Parks and Recreation Director Cheryl Haas, those toys will remain as part of the new plan.
The idea for a new inclusive area at the park came after a resident came forward with interest in bringing the space to town, Haas told the Board of Selectmen at an earlier meeting.
"And it's not my intent to build another playground," Haas told officials, adding the new space would be for all ages and abilities, but could work well for those with sensory challenges, too. "This area will be for everyone."
The current space at Griffin Park earmarked for the new play area was developed years ago as a more passive spot for families to enjoy. The space has the gazebo nearby, landscaping, and benches, Haas said.
Right now, the space holds tricycles, buggies, and other ride-on toys, Haas said.
The panels could include knobs, mazes, music and other kinds of interactive play. The space may also put child-size stop/yield signs in place as part of the design. The surface is already there and in good shape to support the work, Haas said.
As part of the project, Haas said a landscape architect put the vision down on paper, and money to support the project will come from passive area recreation funding, and public support and donations.
Resident Joe Pappalardo told town officials that families will benefit from the new play space, including families like his with children facing sensory, mobility or other challenges.
And often families may often visit a park and find nothing that is tailored to those facing challenges, Pappalardo said.
Pappalardo said other communities have planned similar inclusive play areas, offering something that's accessible for all.
"It will give children an opportunity to play together in a manner they wouldn't otherwise," he said. "It's a good fit there (Griffin Park) and it's a moral and correct thing to do for our kids."
Fundraising efforts are now underway.
Those wishing to donate can send checks payable to the Town of Windham at Windham Recreation Department, 3 North Lowell Road, Windham, N.H., 03087. Supporters can also call the recreation office at 603-965-1208 or email at Recreation@WindhamNH.gov.