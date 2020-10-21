WINDHAM – Police are asking the public to help locate a 60-year-old man missing since Oct. 14.
Mark Dickason, a resident of Windham who has been staying with relatives in Windham, Maine since April, has not had any contact with his family in a week, according to a statement from police.
Dickason left Maine last week to check on his home in New Hampshire, police said. But neighbors in his condominium complex told officers they have not seen him in months.
Local police said in their statement that Dickason had contact with police in Portland, Maine on Thursday, Oct. 15. His cell phone was last active at 4 a.m. the following day in Kittery, Maine.
Dickason was reportedly seen using his ATM card in Wells, Maine on Saturday, Oct. 17.
He may be suffering from an undiagnosed mental illness, police said. He is described as approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and 185 lbs.
Dickason was last seen wearing a dark-colored pullover, blue jeans, and sneakers. He drives a black 2003 Toyota Corolla with New Hampshire license plate 3532316.
Anyone with information about Dickason’s whereabouts is asked to call Windham police at 603-434-5577.