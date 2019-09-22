Windham's Project Blackout kicks off Monday

WINDHAM – Six-year-old Nora Flaherty is looking forward to running through the tunnel at the ninth annual Jaguar Blackout Cancer Football Game on Sept. 27, her mother Tara Flaherty said.
The special game, held at 7 p.m. Friday, at Windham High, started as a small football team fundraiser. It's grown over the years into a community-wide event that has four other sports participating by hosting blackout games and other events.
Family friendly tailgating starts before Friday's game at 5 p.m., with various local restaurants and food trucks offering a “Taste of Windham."
Other Blackout Cancer events include the girls field hockey vs. Concord game at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, the boys soccer vs. Concord game at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, the girls volleyball vs. Hollis-Brookline game at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 and the girls soccer vs. Keene at 4 p.m. game next Saturday, Sept. 28.
These events were organized by Project Blackout, a Windham-based nonprofit created in honor of Cole Stoddard, a 5-year-old who died of cancer. The organization's goals are to generate awareness about the disease, raise funds in support of research efforts, and care for the children and families currently battling pediatric cancer in town, said Joan Potter, one organization's leaders.
Attendees of the Jaguar Blackout Cancer Football Game wear all black, including the same Project Blackout T-shirt, Potter said. There is a halftime game dedicated to children with cancer and childhood cancer survivors.
Nora, who is now in remission, is one of the children who was honored last year and she is being honored again at Friday's game.
"Nora was in her glory," Flaherty said. "She saw her friends, teachers and principal there supporting and loving her and supporting and loving others."
Nora was diagnosed with leukemia when she was 2 1/2 years old. Flaherty spent a lot of time with her daughter at the hospital surrounded by doctors and nurses feeling supported. Coming home Flaherty was concerned she might not be able to find a community like the one at the hospital.
"Coming home, being a stay-at-home mom, I was concerned about having support," Flaherty said. "Blackout was that support for us."
Seeing everyone in the community come together for the common cause was amazing for her family, she said.
Agreeing with Flaherty, Potter said that the unity in town is unmatched for the game.
"When everyone has the same T-shirt on, and you see the sea of black, it's a special feeling of being united," Potter said.
Black T-shirts are sold for the event every year, and people can inscribed a loved one's name to remember who they wear the shirt for, she said.
More details of events and raffles will be on the Windham Blackout Cancer Week Facebook Page.