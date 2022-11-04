HAVERHILL — 411 Cares, a Haverhill-based nonprofit, is accepting donations of new or gently used and clean winter coats for men and women. Coats can be dropped off in the police department lobby at 40 Bailey Blvd., which is open 24 hours a day, in an outdoor bin at the Water Street fire station, and in the lobby of the Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter St.
All of the coats collected will be distributed to Haverhill veterans, including those living in housing provided by Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, as well as to members of the city's homeless community who visit the Community Action drop-in center at the UU Church in Monument Square. For more information, send email to 411cares@gmail.com or contact Dee O'Neil, executive director of 411 Cares, at 978-857-7696.
Nevins Library collecting items for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week
METHUEN — The Nevins Memorial Library is collecting items for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.
Desired items include men's and women's socks, men's and women's gloves and hats, blankets, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste. Items should be left in the donation box at the library’s main desk. The collection ends on Nov. 22. Items will be passed along to The Movement Family and will be distributed on Nov. 23.
Museum of Printing to host talk by famous type designer
HAVERHILL — The Museum of Printing will host a talk by Matthew Carter, one of the most famous type designers in the world, Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m. A small reception will follow. Each attendee will receive a free commemorative poster of Carter's typefaces. Tickets are $50 for MoP and APHA-NE members, and $100 for all others. Registration is required and is limited to 60 attendees. Register at https://museumofprinting.ejoinme.org/mcarter-2022.
Methuen VFW to hold Turkey Cheer
METHUEN — VFW Post 8349 and Auxiliary at 26 River St. will hold a Turkey Cheer on Nov. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Raffle prizes include five turkey dinners and an overnight stay at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.
The event is free and open to the public.
Riverside Drive boat ramp closed for season
METHUEN — The Merrimack River boat ramp on Riverside Drive is now closed for the season. It will reopen in April 2023.
Methuen Veterans Day Parade to be held on Nov. 11
METHUEN — This year’s Veterans Day Parade will be held on Nov. 11 beginning at 10 a.m. on Broadway. Groups marching in the parade are asked to meet at 9:30 a.m. at American Legion Post 122, 200 Broadway. To register, contact John Dowd at 978-683-9959 or Thomas Hargreaves at thhargreaves@hotmail.com.
Mollusk Meditation planned
LAWRENCE — The Essex Art Center at 56 Island St. will present artist Jemila MacEwan in a performance of "Mollusk Meditation" Saturday, Nov. 12, at noon. MacEwan will take participants down an alternate evolutionary path and will be guided to imagine the physical sensations of snails, oysters, and octopuses. The performance activates long dormant parts of our shared DNA, transforming participants into "mollusk people," initiating the dawn of a new, slimier, biological future.
This event is free and open to the public. Please reserve your spot at www.eventbrite.com/e/431208404947.
Glow Golf event a success
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley and Methuen chapters of the Women's Business League held a glow golf fundraiser on Oct. 27 at Garrison Golf on Hilldale Avenue to benefit two local nonprofits: 411 Cares in Haverhill-based and Bread & Roses in Lawrence.
Between the tickets sold for a $20 to $35 per person donation as well as raffles for items such as gift cards to restaurants, a World War II service helmet and an inactivated M71-M3 tank shell, a gift certificate to a $450 fall cleanup by Corey Tree & Landscape, and an estate planning session valued at $2,400 from Atty. Maria Rogers, the event raised over $5,000.
The event also collected several pallets of canned goods that were delivered to Bread & Roses and more than 350 pairs of new socks to be distributed to local veterans and homeless individuals. Bread & Roses was kind enough to donate their portion of the proceeds to 411 Cares. The winning glow golf team, Moonshiners, received more than $500 in gift cards and other items.
