An ongoing winter storm Tuesday morning dropped 1 to 2 inches of snow and ice overnight, complicating the morning for commuters on both sides of the Massachusetts-New Hampshire line.
Fewer Massachusetts schools shut down because of the weather — Greater Lawrence Tech closed and Methuen called a two-hour delay — while New Hampshire school officials opted for a snow day.
The following Granite State school districts announced closures: Windham, Derry, Londonderry, Timerblane Regional, Sanborn Regional, Hampstead and Pelham. Salem had a 90-minute delay.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Rodney Chai explained that the storm is expected to take up a good part of the day, but slowly rising temperatures should help the evening commute.
"Most places should change over to rain by late morning," Chai said, creating a lull in frozen precipitation before another wet system moves into the area Thursday night and Friday morning.
"Tomorrow will be rain. Heavy rain," Chai said. "Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 40s."
Meteorologists are calling for a cold and dry weekend with sub-freezing highs on Sunday.