HAVERHILL — If you happened to be in the vicinity of the city’s stadium on Lincoln Avenue on Sunday, April 30, you might have noticed some teenagers raking leaves and picking up trash.
For members of Haverhill High School’s football team, getting involved in projects such as giving the stadium a spring cleaning is one way of expressing their gratitude for the support they receive from the community.
Recently named head coach Rob Pike, a member of Haverhill High’s class of 1999 and a former star football player, said he’s looking to instill in his athletes a sense of pride in their community.
“We want to encourage an attitude of service among our players,” said Pike, who served as assistant varsity and JV football coach at HHS from 2003-2009 then coached at other area high schools prior to his return to Haverhill High. “It’s nice to be back.”
He’s been teaching history at Haverhill High since 2003.
Pike replaced Tim O’Connor, who late last year was placed on paid administrative leave after 13 seasons as head coach due to an ongoing investigation into hazing incidents. According to School Superintendent Margaret Marotta, O’Connor and Assistant Coach Michael Kwegyir-Attah are no longer employed by the district.
“The main point to let people know is Haverhill High’s football team has a lot of really great young men who want to do the right thing and be a positive influence on the community,” Pike said. “You don’t want people to think negatively of our football players as so many of them are great kids and cleaning the stadium on a rainy day was indicative of that. It’s nice if other people recognize all of the kids who do the right things and who look out for others and are compassionate human beings.”
Jofi Feil, the new president of the Haverhill High School Football Boosters, praised Pike for his involving student athletes in community projects.
“While this is a fundamental part of Coach Pike’s coaching philosophy, it’s also a show of redemption and presenting what the ‘new’ team will look like,” she said. “I think this is just what they need and from a team perspective and from a community perspective, it’s one element of where the team needs to go.”
Pike now follows in the footsteps of his late father, Bob Pike, who taught history at Haverhill High and served as football coach from 1986 to 1999.
“The community supports us in many ways so we can have a football program and I think it’s important for the kids to learn how to give back to the community that does so much for them,” Rob Pike said. “The fact that we no longer have user fees while many other high schools in the area do is one last hurdle that was in the way of putting together the best team of Haverhill High School athletes we can.”
He said his he hopes to involve his players in community projects a few times each year.
“It’s not too much to ask of them and the nice part of being a team is spending time together and doing nice things for others,” he said. “The stadium caretaker, Adam Hurrell, does a tremendous job, but it’s our home and we want to take care of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.