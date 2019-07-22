SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- If they are not on the ground in Old San Juan on Monday playing a part in a massive protest, people in Puerto Rico are glued to the television, radio and social media reports there, a former Lawrence resident now residing there said.
"If you are walking down the street all you can hear are the TVs on the same channel," said Zenaida Fernandez Quiles, who lives in the central mountains on the Caribbean island with her mother, Magdalena Lebron.
They are roughly 45 minutes away from the protests, which are expected to attract a million people Monday. But she and her mother remain engaged and involved, she said.
The protests were expected to be one of the biggest ever seen in the U.S. territory, with irate islanders pledging to drive Gov. Ricardo Rosselló from office.
"The storm came and the vultures took advantage. They put a foot on the throat of their own people. They spit in the face of their own people when they were down," said Quiles, who moved from Lawrence to Puerto Rico in September 2018 after numerous decades stateside.
Hundreds of thousands of people were expected to take over one of the island’s busiest highways to press demands for the resignation of Rosselló over an obscenity-laced leaked online chat the governor had with allies, as well as federal corruption charges leveled against his administration.
The demonstration in the capital of San Juan came a day after Rosselló announced that he would not quit, but sought to calm the unrest by promising not to seek re-election or continue as head of his pro-statehood political party. That only further angered his critics, who have mounted street demonstrations for more than a week.
“The people are not going to go away,” said Johanna Soto, of the northeastern city of Carolina. “That’s what he’s hoping for, but we outnumber him.”
The territory’s largest newspaper, El Nuevo Dia, added to the pressure with a front-page headline reading: “Governor, it’s time to listen to the people: You have to resign.”
The 889 pages of chat on the encrypted app Telegram between the governor and 11 close allies and members of his administration, all men, showed the governor and his advisers insulting women and mocking constituents, including the victims of Hurricane Maria in September 2017, according to reports.
Quiles, the former Lawrence resident, said both physical and psychological damage in Puerto Rico remains ripe after Hurricane Maria.
She broke into tears as she recalled the story of one of her father's co-workers -- a woman who committed suicide after the hurricane "because she had to feed her kids dog food."
Those who died in the hurricane or from related diseases and ailments were not adequately cared for or tracked by the government, she said.
"People had to bury relatives in their yards with their own hands," she said.
Donations from the United States mainland were not properly distributed and truckloads of water were later found unopened 30 minutes away from where residents posted a large "SOS" looking for fresh water, she said.
Quiles said the island's three main political parties have all collapsed temporarily with residents joining together for Rosselló's ouster. Businesses are also participating, giving employees days off to protest, including rivals Pepsi and Coca Cola.
"Even they are protesting together," said Quiles.
She said she was not living in Puerto Rico when Hurricane Maria hit and came a year later largely for health reasons. She has seen "residents fended for themselves and cared for each other."
The release of Rossello's online chat was a breaking point, she said.
"There is pain and a lot of rage and people have basically had enough," Quiles said. "This is the middle of the story. The end has yet to be written."
This is a developing story. Check back to eagletribune.com for updates. A complete reporter will appear online and in Tuesday's edition of The Eagle Tribune.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.