PLAISTOW — With only minor edits to be made for finalization of the plan, five of the seven School Administrative Unit 55 Withdrawal Planning Committee members signed to move Timberlane Regional School District's split from SAU55 forward at their Tuesday night meeting at the SAU.
Currently, SAU55 houses the Timberlane Regional School District — with students from Plaistow, Atkinson, Sandown, and Danville — and the Hampstead School District. Timberlane voters approved on their last March ballot to form a committee to study the feasibility of the split from the multi-district SAU. Over the past months, the committee has analyzed details in the SAU such as assets and liabilities, transportation costs, staffing scenarios and more.
“I was very pleased and impressed with this entire committee and the amount of work completed in such a short time," member Karen Steele said in a written statement. "We had our first meeting May 1 and we set milestones and we met them all.”
At their July 9 meeting, committee members John Hughes, Steele, Jennifer Silva, Chair Kim Farah, and Barbara Kiszka voted to move the withdrawal forward, leading to the discussion and eventual finalization of the plan Tuesday. Mark Sherwood abstained from voting, and Sabrina Alberg opposed the motion.
The same members who voted for the withdrawal signed the plan Tuesday, while Sherwood and Alberg did not sign.
There are only three edits the committee is making to the plan that includes adjusting the cost of the fingerprinting machine (the final number was not determined), adding a document from Business Administrator Geoffrey Dowd explaining liabilities such as the New Hampshire Retirement System and other post-employment benefits Timberlane would be liable for should they split from the SAU, and adding the position of Business Operations Coordinator to the proposed organizational chart within the plan for a one district SAU.
The 25 page plan also includes over 135 pages of appendices, which now signed by majority, will be edited and available for the four towns of the district and the Hampstead School District to review before the public hearing scheduled on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. It was discussed by the committee that the location of the hearing will most likely be at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road, Plaistow.
“Communication to the voters is a key milestone to be worked," Steele said in a written statement, mentioning she thinks Timberlane district voters will be interested to learn that the district is not benefiting financially in the SAU with the Hampstead School District. "I was very disappointed at the lack of public input at our meetings. We had an agenda item at every meeting for public input. Very disappointed at the lack of public input."
Once the hearing is complete, the committee will submit the plan to the New Hampshire Board of Education on Sept. 1 that will be reviewed and responded to within 60 days. If there are edits to be made, the plan will be sent back for the board and then re-submitted. If it is passed, the plan will be added as a warrant article by December to be voted on by Timberlane district members on the March 2020 ballot.
Should three-fifths majority of Timberlane district voters approve the plan, it will go into effect on July 1, 2021.