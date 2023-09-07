LAWRENCE — Angie Aristy was identified as the 19-year-old woman who was shot to death Wednesday night in the city's Prospect Hill neighborhood.
Police received a 911 call around 9:20 p.m. about "shots fired" in the area of 300 Howard St., authorities said.
Officers arrived and found Aristy suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, according to a joint statement released by Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Acting Lawrence Police Chief Michael McCarthy.
Authorities are investigating whether Aristy was shot after being robbed while she was in a vehicle in that area.
Lawrence detectives were seen canvassing the neighborhood on Thursday in search of evidence and potential witnesses.
The incident remains under investigation by Lawrence police and troopers assigned to Tucker's office.
