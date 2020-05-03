Woman, 87, makes enthusiastic comeback

SALEM, N.H. — “V-I-C-T-O-R-Y:” That’s the cheer let out by an 87-year-old woman who recently recovered from COVID-19 amid a deadly outbreak at her nursing home.
Marion DelVecchio was among 25 people, including four caretakers, in the memory care unit at The Residence at Salem Woods who tested positive for the respiratory virus in recent weeks, according to her daughter Toni Hand.
The facility reported 10 deaths in April likely linked to the outbreak.
Hand, who lives in Londonderry, said each update came with a sinking feeling that her mother could be next.
“She tested positive two weeks ago,” Hand said Wednesday. “She’s only been there since February. She moved in just a couple of weeks before she was locked down.”
DelVecchio, a native of Weymouth, Massachuestts, suffers from dementia but is known for her dance moves, wisecracks and ability to sing every word of favorite old songs.
“Her (COVID-19) symptoms weren’t bad,” Hand said. “But (facility staff) called me a couple times to say she had a slight temperature and was taking naps during the day. And that was so unlike her.”
Her family “prayed like crazy,” Hand said.
“She’s going to go someday, of course,” she said. “But we just kept praying, ‘Please, don’t let her go in there by herself.’”
Since she lived in a ground-level room, it was easy for DelVecchio’s family to wave from outside while she remained isolated from other residents and visitors.
Seeing DelVecchio’s smile through the window helped, but Hand said she only felt relief after watching a video sent by a nurse at the facility.
In it, the 87-year-old is dressed in a pajama set while she moves a chair to make room for a high-school sideline cheer.
“Strawberry shortcake, huckleberry pie, V-I-C-T-O-R-Y,” DelVecchio chants with a bounce in her step. “Are we with it? Well I guess, Weymouth High School…”
The cheer ends with three strong claps and the same answer she gave when asked if she beat COVID-19, “Yes yes yes!”