HAMPSTEAD — The town's police and fire departments responded to a call on Main Street Saturday for report of pedestrian hit while walking on the side of the road, according to police Lt. John F. Frazier.
Bradford Fitzgerald, 23, of Hampstead was walking southbound on Main Street's northbound side with friends when he was struck by Barbara Gleason, 61, of North Conway driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue, police said. Fitzgerald was transported to Parkland Medical Center by Trinity Ambulance with a broken ankle, police said.
There is no sidewalk on this portion of the street, according to Frazier.
Gleason was traveling northbound on Main Street when she crossed to the right over the white line and hit Fitzgerald, Frazier wrote in a statement. Gleason stated that she "had looked down for a second and crossed over the white line," Frazier wrote.
Gleason being arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and a lane control violation based on the combination of multiple eyewitness statements and observations made by police, Frazier wrote.
Gleason was released with a summons to appear in Plaistow District Court on July 12.