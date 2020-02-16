ANDOVER — A woman was critically injured Saturday night in a "life-threatening" single-car crash on Interstate 495 north at the Andover-Tewksbury line, police said.
The woman, 31, was flown to a Boston hospital for medical treatment, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Her identity was not released.
The crash occurred just before midnight near Exit 40 on the northbound side of the highway, state police said. That side of the highway was shut down.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.