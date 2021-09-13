PLAISTOW — A woman found unresponsive at Great Pond in Kingston recently died after a cardiac event while kayaking, her family wrote in her obituary.
Mary Lou Poirier, 60, was a Plaistow resident for nearly 30 years when she died Sept. 5.
Her obituary notes that she worked most recently as the executive assistant to the president and board of directors at Edgewood Retirement Community in North Andover. She also served as the director of life enrichment at the facility.
According to her obituary, Poirier previously spent 15 years in a similar position with School Year Abroad. The non profit organization aims to provide immersive educational experiences overseas.
Poirier’s family says she worked alongside Dr. Mary Pearson at the New Creation Healing Center in Kingston, New Hampshire, and served as secretary of the Haverhill Christian and Missionary Alliance Church on Kenoza Ave.
“Mary Lou led a life of service to others through her work career, volunteering at church and anywhere else a need could be met,” her remembrance reads. “She was widely respected for her advice to others and was recognized as a creative, resourceful, and independent woman.”
Her final act of service, her family says, “was the giving of her organs to bless those in need.”
State investigators with the marine patrol division have praised bystanders who witnessed Poirier’s medical emergency and brought her ashore to perform CPR.
Loved ones will fondly remember trips to Ireland, Italy, Israel and Jamaica with Poirier, in addition to her love for playing piano and cello, tap dancing, horseback riding, hiking and taking part in Bible study.
The obituary says Poirier leaves behind her husband David Poirier, two sons, a daughter, two brothers, five grandchildren and other beloved extended family.