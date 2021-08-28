SALEM, N.H. -- A local woman died early Saturday after a motorcycle crash in Wilmington, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Investigators have not named the woman, but she is 46 years old, they said.
A preliminary investigation revealed that she was alone on a 2015 Harley Davidson XL 1200 motorcycle when a collision happened with a 2016 Nissan Maxima.
The driver of the Nissan, a 30-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire, man was uninjured, according to state police. The woman was brought to Lahey Clinic in Burlington where she died.
Investigators continued to probe the cause of the crash Saturday afternoon.