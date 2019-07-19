LAWRENCE — A woman was found unharmed in Den Rock Park late Thursday night after a brief search by police and firefighters.
A car was found in the parking lot at the Winthrop Avenue (Route 114) park around 10 p.m. A car door had been left ajar and no one was seen nearby causing concern for police.
Firefighters responded to the area with two trucks and two all-terrain vehicles, said fire Deputy Chief John McInnis.
Soon after, a 40-year-old woman was escorted out of the park unharmed by fire Lt. Michael Fornesi and Firefighter Matt McInnis, the deputy chief said.
The woman, who does not live in Lawrence, was holding a flashlight and a jar of caterpillars and said she’d been in the park collecting caterpillars, McInnis said.
“She was fine,” he said.
