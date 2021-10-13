LAWRENCE -- A female pedestrian was killed after a crash at Winter and Essex streets early Wednesday afternoon.
The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead by Lawrence General Hospital paramedics at the scene, police said.
Police, firefighters and LGH paramedics responded to the crash at 1:30 p.m. for a report of "an automobile crash involving a pedestrian," police said.
The crash is being investigated by Lawrence police, accident reconstruction specialists from Massachusetts State Police and troopers assigned to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.
Police did not identify the driver involved.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.