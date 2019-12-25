SOUTH HAMILTON – A Salem, Massachusetts, woman accused of mistreating horses she cared for at an Asbury Street stable last year pleaded guilty to four counts of animal cruelty Monday in Ipswich District Court and was sentenced to six days in jail.
Corryn Rivera, 24, was originally sentenced to 18 months in jail but saw all but six days suspended for three years while on probation. She was given credit for six days already served and left the Newburyport-based court following her plea.
During Rivera’s time on probation, she cannot work or possess any animals and must pay $497 to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The MSPCA, according to an Essex County prosecutor, took custody of the four horses and spent money caring for and transporting them.
Rivera, who was arrested on Dec. 18. on an unrelated warrant, said she worked as a farm hand at Windkist Farm in North Andover. Windkist Farm, on Windkist Farm Road, is a combination riding academy and boarding facility. It is unclear whether she will have to quit her job to adhere to probation conditions.
According to an Essex County prosecutor, the MSPCA was tipped off in October 2018, about four horses in a South Hamilton stable looking extremely thin. An MSPCA agent visited the stable a few days later and spoke to Rivera, the person who rented the stable. The agent noticed the horses not only looked malnourished but suffered from skin conditions like rain rot and ulcers. Their hooves also needed trimming. The agent determined there wasn’t enough shelter to protect the horses from the elements and there wasn’t enough food for them.
Prosecutor Michelle Belmonte said the MSPCA agent asked Rivera if she was having money trouble only for Rivera to respond that she was able to pay for their keep. Still, the agent gave her food for the horses but Rivera never gave it to them.
“She really did nothing for them except for letting them starve,” Belmonte said as she pushed for a 60-day jail sentence.
Rivera’s attorney, Jack Humphries, told Judge Peter Doyle that his client was essentially homeless and ran out of money to care for the horses.
Eventually, the MSPCA seized the horses and took them to one of their facilities.
According to Rivera’s Linkedin profile, she was once a horse trainer at Bixby Equine in Hartford, Connecticut.