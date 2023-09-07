LAWRENCE — A woman, 19, was shot and killed late Wednesday night in a shooting on Howard Street, authorities confirmed. 

A spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker's office confirmed the fatality in a brief email Thursday morning. 

The identity of the slain woman was not released. And no arrest was immediately made, according to Tucker's office.

This is a developing story. Check back to eagletribune.com for updates. A full report will appear online and in Friday's edition of The Eagle-Tribune. 

