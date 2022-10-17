HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Women in Business Conference Monday, Oct. 24, at the Phoenician Restaurant, 12 Alpha St. Lunch is served at noon followed by a speaking program at 12:15 p.m.
Featured speaker is Congresswoman Lori Trahan. A speaker panel will include Gerry-Lynn Darcy, senior vice president of real estate for the Lupoli Companies; Nancy Gardella, executive director of the North of Boston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau; Courtney Inferrere, senior manager of heating operations for Haffner’s/Energy North Group, and Van Le, owner of Gong Cha Teaa and Methuen Nails and Lash.
Cost is $30 for members and $40 for future members.
To register visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Happenings in Lawrence on Oct. 19
LAWERENCE — Three events are taking place in Lawrence Wednesday, Oct. 19, and are all free and open to the public.
At 4 p.m. the intersection of Farnham and South Union streets will be dedicated to Louise Mulligan, a Lawrence native who worked tirelessly to bring her POW husband home from Vietnam.
After the dedication, at 5:30 p.m., there is a catered reception at the Lawrence Public Library with author Heath Hardage Lee. Lee’s book, “The League of Wives: The Untold Story of Women Who Took on the U.S. Government to Bring Their Husbands Home” features Louise Mulligan’s experience as well as that of other military wives during that era.
At 6:30 p.m., Heath Hardage Lee will present as a White Fund Speaker and will discuss her book. Her talk promises to be one that is engaging especially with this local angle. Books will be available for purchase and signing.
Free STEM fair open to all Massachusetts teachers
FRAMINGHAM — All Massachusetts teachers and their families are invited to a free Massachusetts STEM Fair to be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Christa McAuliffe Center, 7 Maynard Road. This event is hosted by Jennifer Donais, the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching (PAEMST) alumni representative who taught math in Haverhill and now teaches in Amesbury.
Teachers can learn different hands-on activities they can bring back to their classrooms, pilot a plane, watch a show at the planetarium, visit the Christa McAuliffe Center or see Spot the Robotic Dog. For more information, visit https://sites.google.com/view/ma-teacher-stem-fair/home.
Indoor Yard Sale in North Andover
NORTH ANDOVER — First-Calvary Baptist Church in North Andover will hold an Indoor Yard Sale Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 586 Massachusetts Ave. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available for a nominal fee. For more information, call the church at 978-685-1502.
St. Lucy Craft Fair Oct. 22 in Methuen
METHUEN — The St. Lucy Craft Fair will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Lucy Parish, 254 Merrimack St.
Sponsored by the Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality, the event will feature a bake sale, lunch, raffles and more than 30 vendors.
For more information contact Carol at 978-902-8282 or Claire at 978-208-1902.
Solo art exhibit begins Oct. 20 in Haverhill
HAVERHILL — SJ Art Consulting, a design, installation and artwork exhibition company at 43 Washington St. will host a solo exhibition titled “A Shift in Control: New Work by Dustin Schuetz.
A reception is Saturday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. The exhibition will be available for viewing Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Nov 27.
Schuetz has exhibited at the Janet Kurnatowski Gallery in Long Island, NY. He currently lives and works on the Seacoast of New Hampshire with his wife and two children.
Visit online at sjartconsulting.com.
