ATKINSON — The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club recently donated two on-board computer printers for Atkinson Police cruisers.
The printers enhance the police cruisers’ capabilities and increase officers’ time on the road.
Swap kitchenware at Hampstead library
HAMPSTEAD — The Hampstead Public Library will hold a kitchen odds and ends swap in its pavilion on Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the library, 9 Mary E Clark Drive.
Come swap items no longer needed and leave with something new. When deciding what to bring, think: measuring cups, toasters, mixing bowls, colanders and pitchers.
Do not bring more than five items, all in good condition.
Celebrate the 1980s with Kingston Recreation
KINGSTON — Kingston Recreation will hold a 1980s night on Thursday, August 10, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Drafthouse, 22 Main St.
There will be music and karaoke, free swag and a contest for the best outfit.
Prizes will include $500 for first place.
This is a private event with a maximum of 100 people. Pre-register and pay with Paul Butler by emailing kingston.recreation24@gmail.com or call 603-531-3337.
Plaistow Lions to hold golf tournament
HAVERHILL, Mass. — The Plaistow Lions Club will host its annual golf tournament on Monday, July 17 at the Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill, Mass.
Registration starts at 11 a.m. The tournament begins at 12 p.m.
The registration fee of $175 includes dinner, curb-to-cart service, professional scoring, contests, prizes and more.
The event proceeds go towards programs like Power Pack which provides a weekend of meals to students in need, safe prescription disposal options and more.
For more information, visit Plaistow Lions Facebook or email plaistownh.lions@gmail.com or contact Roy Walling at 617-270-3803.
Cruise night at Meetinghouse Park
HAMPSTEAD — Hampstead’s Meetinghouse Park Concert Series will hold its second cruise night in conjunction with its oldies concert night on Tuesday, July 11, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the park, 11 Main St.
Car owners are invited to bring their classic cars to display. Parking for those cars will be held in the St. Anne parking lot adjacent to the Meetinghouse Park field at 11 Main Street and Emerson Avenue.
Popular oldies band, The Reminisants, will perform a free concert that night playing favorites from the 1950s and 1960s from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For information about entering the classic car exhibit, call 603-560-5069.
East Kingston summer market series returns
EAST KINGSTON — The second annual summer market series will be held on Sunday July 16 and August 27 at East Kingston Public Library, 47 Maplevale Road.
Booths will include crafts, baked goods, artisan vendors, and, of course, seasonal produce will be available.
