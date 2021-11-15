HAVERHILL — A rutted and uneven woodland path students at Silver Hill and Consentino schools use as a shortcut to and from their Mount Washington neighborhoods has been repaved for safer walking and will allow for regular snowplowing.
John Paquette, a foreman with the city’s Department of Public Works, attended Consentino School in his youth and recalls using the 430-foot path to get to and from school.
Paquette was a member of a crew that recently repaved the path.
“It was paved years ago but it was in serious need of repairs,” he said, noting the surface had become uneven and irregular.
Facilities Director Steve Dorrance said he was informed by the school department of a request to repave the path as it was in disrepair.
“I walked the path and agreed it should be repaved,” he said. “I was told that in addition to students, the path is also used by grandparents who escort their grandchildren to and from school and that some of them push strollers.”
He contacted Highway Superintendent Brian Zaniboni and the two worked out a plan.
Zaniboni said the path is heavily used by students from both schools as it connects to Silver Street — which leads to other streets in the Mount Washington neighborhood where many Silver Hill and Consentino students live.
“Now that it’s paved, we can plow it more often,” he said.
Consentino Assistant Principal John Mele said the shortcut is used daily by more than 100 students just from his school.
“It’s a safer way to access Washington Street because anyone walking down Washington Street from the school would come to a spot where there is no sidewalk and there’s a blind curve,” he said. “It’s also nice to know they will be regularly plowing it during the winter.