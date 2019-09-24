ATKINSON — The Board of Selectmen voted at Monday night's meeting to replace the wooden swing set in Woodlock Park with a new metal version.
To prepare for the new set and to ensure all codes are met, the area will sit 16 feet back — eight in the front and eight in the back — and the road agent will clear four trees.
The new set will be the same size and length as the old, but will offer a handicap accessible swing, two child seats, and two traditional belt seats. The George Family Charities is donating the set worth $9,440.
Because Recreation and Senior Programs Director Noriko Yoshida-Travers did not have a picture of the set at the meeting, Selectman Jason Grosky said he did not feel comfortable approving it without being able to see it first. To move forward, the selectmen voted to grant preliminary approval of the set.
According to Yoshida-Travers, the current wooden set in the park is about 30 years old. It has been fixed over the years, but she said (if) "there's the opportunity to get the replacement, why not? It's a great thing."
The swing set will be ordered from a Newton, Massachusetts, playground company once approval is granted. However, trees will be cut to prepare the space early in the morning on Monday, Sept. 30.
The park will be closed for an hour or so while this work is being done.