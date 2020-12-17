PLAISTOW — It was the perfect early Christmas gift for 1-year-old Desmond Mulhall.
Desmond's broken heart healed when he was reunited with his missing doll named "Woody'' — the character Sheriff Woody Pride from the "Toy Story'' movie series.
Woody was returned to Desmond thanks to the creativity of a worker at Home Depot in the shopping plaza off Route 125.
When a worker in the store parking lot found Woody, but without the character's trademark cowboy hat, an effort to locate the owner began. Sarah Huberdeau, who works at the store's service desk, decided to have some fun as she searched for the doll's owner.
For about a week, Huberdeau placed Woody in various locations throughout the store and took photos of him doing things like using a chainsaw to cut down a Christmas tree, taking a bath, stirring some paint and cleaning a computer screen. She even made the doll its own Home Depot apron.
“One day I was like, ‘I am going to take Woody around the store and have some fun with him, take some pictures.’ Maybe more people will share a post ... and get it out there,” Huberdeau said of how she hoped word of the ownerless Woody would spread on social media.
Huberdeau’s strategy worked. By Tuesday, her Facebook post had 651 likes, and on Instagram her photos were liked 77,095 times.
Not only did her posts go viral, but she found the doll’s owner. After about a week and a half of the social media blitz, Jason Mulhall’s wife, Lindsey, saw the doll on Facebook and thought it belonged to their son, Desmond, who goes with his father to the Plaistow Home Depot every weekend. Jason thought the doll belonged to their son because it was hatless, just like Desmond's doll. The family lives in Hampstead.
“My wife had seen it and she had pointed it out, and we knew he was missing Woody,” Jason Mulhall said of their son. “We were like, that’s ironic ... and we just it let go on and my wife just started saying, ‘That might be his’ because we went (to the store) that weekend.''
Eventually, the Mulhalls called the store and found that the doll was discovered on a day the father and son had been at the Home Depot. They also found out the mystery Woody was without a hat, the same as Desmond's doll had been.
When Desmond went to the store to reunite with Woody, he got a surprise — a Buzz Lightyear action figure was left for him by an anonymous customer who had followed the story.
"When he came to pick it up, it was the cutest thing,'' Huberdeau said of little Desmond being reunited with Woody. "His face lit up.''