NORTH ANDOVER — Between 700 and 800 gallons of oil spilled into Mosquito Brook Monday afternoon when a delivery truck rolled over on Foster Street, said Deputy Chief Graham Rowe of the North Andover Fire Department.
"When we got there, we noticed a tear in the tank, and fuel was running down the road," he said.
The driver told firefighters that his truck, which holds 3,000 gallons when full, was down to about 25% of its capacity when the rollover occurred, Rowe said.
While the driver was treated for minor injuries, firefighters lowered hazmat booms and created natural barriers to stem the flow of oil into the water.
"At that point we called for more apparatuses, called the chief, and notified the DEP (Department of Environmental Protection)," Rowe said. "They immediately sent out their crews."
The owners of the truck, Hilton Oil Company, also contacted an environmental clean-up company, Clean Harbors Environmental and Industrial Services, Rowe said.
Clean Harbors responded Monday afternoon and was still working at the site of the spill Wednesday morning, at the point where Foster Street crosses the brook, near an intersection with Bridges Lane.
The smell of oil was powerful from the road, and there was a large puddle of oil in the brook's ice covered surface to the western side of the road. Several workers concentrated their efforts below the eastern side of the road, while two men worked on the ice about 50 yards away.
Mosquito Brook flows through 48 acres of conserved wetlands that were donated to the town in 1971, and it eventually joins the Ipswich River in Topsfield, according to the Friends of North Andover Trails website.
"The cause of the crash is still undetermined, and is being investigated," said Detective Lieutenant Eric Foulds of the North Andover Police Department.