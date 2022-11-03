LAWRENCE — A worker in a South Canal Street factory suffered burns to his face and arms after an incident Thursday morning that's under investigation.
An alarm and fire extinguishing systems activated at Cork Technologies at 29 South Canal St., said Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.
When they arrived, firefighters found the burned worker, dressed the burns and had him taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital for emergency treatment.
His condition following the incident was unclear.
Moriarty said the worker was performing his normal job duties at Cork Technologies, which manufactures cork materials to cover the bottom of shoes. The worker opened a vat, which was considered "standard practice" and "something went wrong," he said.
A "flash over" occurred burning the worker and activating the fire extinguishing system. Moriarty said two other workers safely evacuated the area although there was no residual fire.
Firefighters investigated whether any hazardous materials were involved. During some related incidents a regional hazmat team is activated. But Moriarty said there were enough Lawrence firefighters specially trained in dealing with hazardous materials to investigate Thursday.
Also, some code violations were detected in the building, he said.
As required, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the incident, he said.
Cork Technologies is a "manufacturing company committed to utilizing the natural, renewable resource - Cork - as our basic engineering material," according to the company website.
The primary product is BioFlex Cork Shoe Bottom Filler, according to the website.
A company representative could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.
