NORTH ANDOVER — A licensed fireworks technician was injured Sunday afternoon while setting up the town's Independence Day fireworks display behind North Andover Middle School.
North Andover firefighters at the school, one of whom was off duty, provided medical assistance to the injured fireworks technician, according to a release from the North Andover Fire Department.
'The technician was then transported to an area hospital.
The Fire Department said it inspected the rest of the display and confirmed it complied with regulations.
Additional technicians were to be on hand to ensure the safety of the event, which was scheduled for 9:15 p.m. Sunday and expected to continue.
No further details on the incident were released.
