PLAISTOW — Thomas Geary, the former business operations coordinator for School Administrative Unit 55, is the employee whose resignation letter sparked a hostile work environment investigation, according to Karen Yasenka, vice chairwoman of the Hampstead School Board.
SAU 55 is composed of the Hampstead and Timberlane school districts. Members of both school boards serve on the SAU 55 board.
When asked by The Eagle-Tribune, Yasenka confirmed that Geary, who resigned last September, suggested in his resignation letter that the district board creates a hostile work environment for SAU employees.
A right-to-know request for a copy of the letter was denied by the superintendent's executive assistant, Catherine Belcher.
"Certain records are exempted from the provisions of RSA 91-A, including 'records pertaining to internal personnel practices; confidential, commercial or financial information,' the denial reads.
Superintendent Earl Metzler declined to comment.
Geary, the former Haverhill schools facilities supervisor, never filed an official legal complaint against the SAU, but the district still settled with him in December by paying $7,500 for his unused sick leave.
According to Timberlane and SAU 55 board member Shawn O'Neil, the district previously denied Geary the unused sick leave.
"He felt he was entitled to it, and we disagreed with that," O'Neil said, adding that while receiving unused sick leave is a normal benefit, the circumstances surrounding Geary's departure from the district were abnormal. "We were not giving it to him."
O'Neil said Geary did not give proper notice when he resigned, and that there were other issues regarding how the situation was handled.
The settlement between Geary and the district was obtained by The Eagle-Tribune through a right-to-know request.
It states that for his $7,500, Geary agrees not to sue SAU 55 nor negatively discuss the district with another person. Exceptions were made for Geary’s spouse, legal counsel, tax advisers and the Internal Revenue Services.
Multiple examples of claims Geary cannot make were listed, including his allegations concerning a hostile work environment.
According to the settlement terms he may not discuss any “matters arising out of or in connection with his employment with and/or mutual termination of employment with SAU 55.”
The settlement also acts as a nondisclosure agreement, stating that neither Geary nor the SAU can “disclose or distribute any information” concerning the agreement.
The settlement goes on to say "in response to any inquiry about this lawsuit, the Parties will state only as follows, "The matter has been resolved."
When asked about the situation, Geary’s response was “The matter has been resolved.”
He did not comment further.
According to O'Neil, the investigation and the settlement are unrelated.
"The two are not connected at all," he said. "I can assure you."
Before settling with Geary on the matter of his sick leave, SAU 55 board Chairwoman Kim Farah commissioned an investigation into Geary's allegation of a hostile work environment on advice from legal council — without consulting her fellow board members, according to Yasenka.
During a Feb. 28 meeting of the Hampstead School Board, Metzler said the investigation cost $28,600, and the board voted unanimously to ask their lawyer to request access to the report.
Farah declined to comment for this story and has previously said she does not typically speak with the media.
O’Neil previously said that Farah did make the decision to start an investigation without consulting the board, but added that he would not call it a unilateral decision. He said he believes the investigation needed to be done.
“There were allegations made and the attorney recommended it be done, so an enormous amount of people were inquired. If we didn’t do it, it would seem like we were covering it up,” he said.
During a Dec. 4 meeting of the SAU board, Farah said the investigation found no evidence of a hostile work environment.
The Eagle-Tribune filed a Right-to-Know request for the report, but it was denied by Belcher on the advice of SAU 55 legal counsel.