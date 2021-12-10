LAWRENCE — A Clay Studio Sale will be held at the Essex Art Center, 56 Island St., Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Ceramic works by 12 students and teachers at Essex Art Center will be featured.
Participating artists include Susannah Abbott, Lynne Kasparian, Larry Elardo, Tena Millard, Dayle Smith, Elizabeth Nadeau, Amy Ferguson, Luke Malbon, Marcia Misiorski, Paulette Dawson, Gwendolyn Lanier, and Dina Collier.
Also on view in the galleries and free to the public are Essex Art Center's current exhibitions, "Shaping Things," a group show featuring works in clay, and "Remembered," a multimedia installation. For more information visit www.essexartcenter.org.