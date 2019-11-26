Rebecca Pizzi, the first woman to win the World Marathon Challenge -- seven marathons in seven continents in seven days -- will be available to meet and greet at the 2019 Feaster Five Expo at the Andover/North Andover YMCA on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Pizzi, 38, is a native of Belmont.
In 2016 she was the first American woman to complete the World Marathon Challenge.
In 2018, she became the first woman to complete the World Marathon Challenge twice, again winning the women's overall race, and six of the seven individual marathons.
Starting running at age six with her father, Pizzi ran her first race that year and her first Boston Marathon at age seventeen. She had run it fifteen times by 2015, as well as 45 marathons in 27 states. After college, she started the Belmont Track Club.