HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce has postponed its 24th annual Winning Opportunities for Women Conference until June as a precaution in wake of growing coronavirus concerns.
The conference, originally scheduled for Friday, March 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Blue Ocean Music Hall in Salisbury, will instead be held Thursday, June 25, at the same venue.
The daylong event focusing on defining moments, connection and personal empowerment typically draws more than 300 guests and numerous presenters and vendors.
Five keynote speakers — Christa Brown, founder and director of the Free Soil Arts Collective and marketing manager for EforAll; state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen; Amy Latimer, president of TD Garden; Shirley Leung, columnist and associate editor at the Boston Globe; and Taniya Nayak, owner of Taniya Nayak Design and design expert for HGTV and the Food Network — had been booked for this year's program.
For more information, contact the Greater Haverhill Chamber at 978-373-5663 or visit haverhillchamber.com.