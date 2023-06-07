HAVERHILL — The Rocks Village Memorial Association, a nonprofit that supports the preservation and maintenance of the historic Hand Tub House and Toll House Museum at 1 River Road, will hold its spring yard sale Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The yard sale will be held at the historic Hand Tub House, 1 River Road.
Items for sale include furniture, vintage and modern kitchen and decorative items, tools, toys, textiles and much more.
Taste of the Nations fundraiser
HAVERHILL — All Saints Parish at 120 Bellevue Ave. will hold its first edition of “Taste of the Nations" on Saturday, June 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, June 25.
This unique event invites the local community to savor culinary delights from various nations, all conveniently gathered under one roof.
Collect stamps in your “passport” for every culinary experience you partake in. As you explore the rich tapestry of flavors, remember to turn in your completed passport for a chance to win a gift card, adding an extra element of excitement to your journey of discovery.
Tickets, $5 per person or five for $20, can be purchased at the parish office or after Mass. For those seeking an all-inclusive experience, the golden ticket granting access to all tastes is available for $50 per person.
By attending Taste of the Nations, you not only indulge in culinary delights but also contribute to the parish’s efforts to positively impact the world around us. All Saints welcomes all individuals and families seeking spiritual nourishment, community engagement, and a place to call home.
Methuen Democrats to elect delegates to the Democratic State Convention
METHUEN — Methuen Democrats will convene at City Hall, Searles Building, 41 Pleasant St., third floor, on Saturday, June 10, at 9 a.m. to elect 23 delegates and five alternates to represent Methuen at the 2023 State Democratic Convention. On Saturday, Sept. 23, delegates will gather at the Tsongas Center in Lowell to adopt a Party Agenda and/or Platform by a majority vote of Convention delegates present and voting based upon the recommendation, subject to amendments, of the Party Agenda or Platform Committee.
The caucus is open to all registered Democrats and the Methuen City Democratic Committee welcomes participants. Delegates will be divided equally between men and women, and all ballots will be written and secret. In the spirit of inclusion, youth, minorities, and people with disabilities who are not elected as delegates or alternates may apply to be “add-on” delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/convention.
Those interested in getting involved with the Committee can contact Chairwoman Lisa Yarid Ferry at lisa4methuen@gmail.com or Vice-Chair Jim McCarty at jim4methuen@gmail.com.
Planning Commission to meet virtually
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its monthly virtual meeting on Thursday, June 15, at 11 a.m. The agenda includes updates on the commission’s activities and is available online at mvpc.org. For questions or details of this meeting contact Jodie Furey at jfurey@mvpc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.