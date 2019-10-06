HAVERHILL — A 76-year-old man died after he was assaulted at Oxford Manor Saturday night, according to a statement from the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
Jose Veguilla, 83, was arrested and taken to Holy Family Hospital where he underwent an evaluation, the statement said. He will be arraigned Monday, either in the hospital, or in court.
According to the statement, at about 7:37 p.m. Saturday, police responded to Oxford Manor at 689 Main St. for a report of an assault. Oxford Manor is a residential nursing facility.
The statement said police found the 76-year-old man suffering from injuries that were the “result of a physical assault." He was taken to Holy Family Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.
There are no further details at this time.