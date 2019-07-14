LAWRENCE — A 24-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot early Sunday morning, according to police.
About 5:09 a.m., police said they responded to the 400 block of Haverhill Street for a report of shots fired.
Officers found the woman upon arrival and she was treated on scene by paramedics and EMT's from Lawrence General Hospital, according to police. She was then taken to Lawrence General Hospital, and was later transferred to a Boston area hospital, police said.
There are no further details at this time.