MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photosEight-year-old Aidan Lee of North Andover has his face painted Sunday during the St. Michael Church 150th anniversary picnic on the North Andover Town Common.
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo Five-year-old Chloe Hood of North Andover enjoys eating cotton candy during the St. Michael Church 150th anniversary picnic Sunday on the North Andover Town Common. The event included games, food and live music. 9/29/2019
Eric Baldwin of Andover plays banjo with the Merrimack Valley Jazz Babies during the St. Michael Church 150th anniversary picnic Sunday on the North Andover Town Common.
150 years of faith: Parishioners come out to celebrate St. Michael Church
Families, parishioners and neighbors gathered on the North Andover Town Common Sunday for an afternoon of food, music and games to celebrate the 150th anniversary of St. Michael Church.
The festivities also included an outdoor Mass.
Dedicated in 1869, the parish served local residents — many of them immigrants — who were working in nearby mills and factories.
Today, St. Michael is among the largest parishes within the Archdiocese of Boston, with more than 5,000 families registered.
That history was honored with family and prayer, plus a good dose of face paint and cotton candy.