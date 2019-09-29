Families, parishioners and neighbors gathered on the North Andover Town Common Sunday for an afternoon of food, music and games to celebrate the 150th anniversary of St. Michael Church.
The festivities also included an outdoor Mass.
Dedicated in 1869, the parish served local residents — many of them immigrants — who were working in nearby mills and factories.
Today, St. Michael is among the largest parishes within the Archdiocese of Boston, with more than 5,000 families registered.
That history was honored with family and prayer, plus a good dose of face paint and cotton candy.