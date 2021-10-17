Let’s start off by saying this,: The team you see walk out of the tunnel to take on your New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. today is not the team you grew up despising.
The franchise you grew up rooting against because they were on TV every week, battling it out with Jerry Rice and Phil Simms that seemed to be the only topic of conversation during the 1990s no longer exists.
For me that franchise exists, that team is the New England Patriots … your New England Patriots.
In the 25 years that we’ve shared oxygen, the Patriots have been to me what Dallas may have been to you Baby Boomers growing up.
You know what I’m referring to. That team that always finds a way to win, always in the spotlight, always on Sunday night and Monday, always on top of every football-loving person’s mind.
My love for the Cowboys? Blame my dad, Tim Tully IV.
My dad grew up all around America, but spent the 1970s in Dallas where Roger Staubach and Tony Dorsett were king. I really never had a choice. Before we moved to Andover we lived in Maryland, where the Redskins are adored. That was easier than being here. If you asked anybody that knows me to describe me, the first thing they’d say is ‘He loves the Cowboys.’
It was every Sunday. Every year for a stretch we planned a trip to see the Cowboys in Dallas. I’ve been there 10 times. Instead of watching cartoons as a kid, I watched Cowboys highlight videotapes from Tom Landry’s days.
But I digress. My Dallas Cowboys are 25 years of almost being there, of almost being the team, of almost getting to The Big One.
The facts are I have never seen the Cowboys make it past the divisional round. In fact, I’ve only seen them in that spot five times in my 25 years, far from my father’s experience of five Super Bowls as he grew up.
From 25,000 feet, the Patriots are in a similar spot to where I found the Cowboys at the beginning of my fandom, just an arm’s length away from at the time one of the greatest dynasties sports had seen.
Now they are in the gray spot where you can watch the games and it just doesn’t quite feel the same, maybe it’s the lack of Tom Brady, or the rise of the AFC powers outside of Foxboro.
What happens Sunday between two teams who appear to both have quickly swapped annual expectations, could change the direction of either side.
For Dallas, coming into Foxboro with expectations as high as they’ve been since 2007 when they should have met in the Super Bowl (Thanks Patrick Crayton), a win over Bill Belichick will provide a pelt on the wall that has been empty for quite a while, as two ships pass in the night.
Is this the year the Cowboys are true Super Bowl contenders?
It feels that way. But then again there is that Brady guy on our side of the league. But maybe, just like his old team, that ship has sailed.
But that’s a discussion for another day, the Tullys will be at Foxborough en force. We don’t miss them when they come to town. Ever. And, yes, I expect the Cowboys to win. My bad.
Tim Tully, 25, grew up in Andover, graduating from St. John's Prep and Ohio State University. He is a huge Dallas Cowboys fans, something he learned from his father.