This particular column was originally going to go in a different direction. As in 180 degrees.
I, among others, was not happy with the headlines last month about the Haverhill High football hazing incident (now incidents!) and, most recently, Tuesday’s front page announcing charges to two coaches and a player.
“What the hell is going on in Haverhill?”
I was not alone in saying that, either.
But that question was better asked a few months, a few years, maybe even a few decades ago.
So … cooler heads, including mine, have prevailed.
This is an embarrassing time for the city, its leaders and the high school can be a teaching moment. Make that, it had better be a teaching moment.
Hazing is bad. What happened in Haverhill is really, really bad.
It’s time for Haverhill, and I'm referring to the entire city, including the high school, to get up off the canvas and do better.
As an out-of-towner, growing up in the South Shore and living next door in North Andover, two “things” have always struck me about Haverhill.
One is the all of the good Haverhill has.
Probably the most striking for me, an out-of-towner, is beautiful landscapes around Ward Hill behind Rogers Farm, near Northern Essex Community College/Renaissance Golf Club, the Boxford town line and out toward Atkinson, New Hampshire. All breath-taking sights.
Then there is the downtown area, particularly in and around Washington Street. It is lively and busy with traffic, restaurants and business people on a mission.
The passion for sports – a big plus for me – is huge. The softball fields are full most weekends with games – male and female – and football/baseball stadium is a gem.
And the Merrimack River runs right through the heart of downtown, like a river is supposed to run.
And two, despite the wealth of resources, including its people, Haverhill seems to wallow in mediocrity, particularly in sports.
I’ve never understood why the city, the Mayor, the Superintendent and School Committee accept Haverhill’s history, in most sports, as so-so.
Sure, there was that Haverhill High girls basketball dynasty, which included six state titles over a decade from 1986-87 through 1995-95, and big-time, semi-consistent performances out of golf (thank you, Ted, Mary and Kevin Murphy!), swimming and track, the rest is … blah!
I never understood why the high school facilities, even during the girls hoop “dynasty” always appeared second rate.
Why doesn’t Haverhill High have a new $100 million+ school like many of the other area cities and towns?
I have two personal stories about Haverhill youth sports. Back in 2009, “my” North Andover Little League team won the District 14 championship for the first time.
But you know what? The best baseball players I coached against were the Haverhill Little League teams. And that was even when there three or four different youth baseball outfits fighting against other organizations.
Yet, they won nothing, at least during my run. By breaking up into so many factions, it has been a mess.
Haverhill youth basketball has had some good teams over the years, but as far as I remember or know there was only one team that was consistent, the one coached by Jeff Nelson with his son Tyler as its best player.
The Nelsons, sort of the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady equivalent in youth basketball, were virtually unbeatable from 4th through 8th grade.
Why haven’t there been more Nelsons – coach and player – coming through the “system” in Haverhill?
Honestly, why?
Why can’t they keep players like Tyler Nelson, who was an all-time great at Central Catholic, not a professional player in Germany?
How about, at least, making a tough decision to leave Haverhill? It hasn’t been tough at all.
Enough with the complaining, which I didn’t want to accentuate, and how about finding solutions.
It’s time the big-wigs in the city, some of whom have been in place for more than a decade, to either make Haverhill a better place or get out of the way and let someone else try.
Haverhill has the resources in place to be great. It really does.
High school sports can ignite things in a city or town. They can bring people together. They can “help” change the course of a city.
It starts with the kids and, especially, the parents and coaches. Greatness starts at early age with expectations, discipline and effort. The winning usually follows.
It's time Haverhill to make some big changes.
Being mediocre is no way to go through life.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
