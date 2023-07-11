METHUEN — ‘Tis the season of gelato — even if it’s been downpouring more than not.
Andrea Rosetto has owned Dolce Freddo Gelato in Methuen for 17 years. The family-owned business still uses Rosetto’s recipes from Italy — she immigrated to the United States about 20 years ago,
However, he said, the shop’s gelato is not limited to Italian flavors.
“We are making some flavors that don’t exist in Italy,” Rosetto said. “I like it a lot.”
Rosetto, whose favorite flavor is black cherry, met his wife shortly after coming to the area, he said. Once they settled down, he wanted to go to UMass but found it wasn’t for him.
So he returned to what he knew: gelato.
Gelato is similar to ice cream — and Rosetto said he doesn’t get offended if customers call it so. Gelato, however, is made from a custard base. It has more milk than cream, unlike its ice cream counterpart.
Gelato is also made in smaller batches than ice cream, which is often turned out in troves.
This proves to be a bit challenging when Rosetto drives a shipment to his second location at 38 Market Square in Newburyport each day. The latter location is especially busy in the summer, when people visit the tourist destination and make their way to the beaches,” he said.
“We make all of the gelato here and move it to Newburyport,” Rosetto said. “Usually we have 50 tubs a day go out.”
Gelato is typically richer and denser than ice cream. Rosetto also said that the milky-ness creates a deeper taste.
“You feel the flavor a little bit more intensely,” he said.
The flavors, too, are what drive customers back. Dolce Freddo includes “typical” scoops like vanilla, chocolate chip, coffee and chocolate. And Rosetto also experiments with other tastes like orange chocolate chip, vanilla figs, and bacio, which means “kiss” in Italian and is made of dark chocolate and hazelnut pieces.
Haverhill youngsters Ben Eldrige and his younger sister, Lily, made their first visit to the Methuen location with their father on a recent day and said they like the taste: Ben had mango sorbet and Lily tried birthday cake.
Rosetto said he used to try flavors like garlic, olive oil, spinach and blueberry. He realized people tend toward the “usual flavors,” though. He still produces seasonal flavors spring through the fall.
Karen Phung, who works summers at Dolce Freddo, said pistachio and chocolate are the most popular flavors. She considers strawberry and hazelnut “underdogs.”
“I grew up coming here since I was 3 or 4,” Phung said. “Eventually I started working here, and it’s been my favorite thing in the world.”
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.