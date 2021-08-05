BOSTON -- As a more contagious strain of COVID-19 drives up the number of cases across the state, a growing number of people getting sick are young adults.
Data from the state Department of Public Health shows people ages 20 to 29 represent a majority of new COVID-19 infections — or 2,037 new cases in the past two weeks.
The second-largest group is among people ages 30 to 39, who reported 1,596 new infections in the past two weeks.
Like much of the country, Massachusetts is seeing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant of the virus.
Medical experts say lower vaccination rates among younger people, combined with a heightened risk of infection from the variant, is driving the surge.
"That's why it's so important to help everyone understand that they need to be vaccinated," said Dr. Paul Biddinger, chief of Massachusetts General Hospital's Division of Emergency Preparedness and director of its Center for Disaster Medicine.
Biddinger said a perception that young people have little to fear from the virus has led to a false sense of security.
"They know that the chance of hospitalization or death is much lower when you're younger and healthier, but they falsely assume that that means they can't get seriously ill," he said. "Unfortunately we know that's not the case."
Complicating efforts to vaccinate young people is the fact that those 12 and under aren't yet eligible to get the shot.
That might not happen until the fall, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration considers Pfizer’s request to administer its vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.
Of new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts in the past two weeks, at least 354 were children 4 years old and younger. Another 468 children ages 4 to 9 years old have gotten sick, along with 488 children ages 10 to 14 years old.
Numbers fall off dramatically among people ages 40 and older. People 65 and older represent the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases.
National health officials also report a steep rise in the number of young adults contracting the virus, including some who’ve ended up hospitalized.
Currently people ages 18 to 49 are the majority of those hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Less than 30% of eligible 12- to 15-year-olds are fully vaccinated – the lowest number of any group eligible for the shot, the CDC says.
Overall, about 49.9% of the country is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC website.
The American Academy of Pediatrics says over 4 million children have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Health experts say that number is likely higher because children are often asymptomatic, or their cases are so mild they’re not even tested.
Dr. Carole Allen, president of the Massachusetts Medical Society, said the latest data is "concerning" and underscores the urgent need to vaccinate younger people.
"The vaccine works and it's imperative to get it to everyone who is eligible to receive it,” she said.
