IPSWICH — The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras is accepting video auditions from young musicians hoping to join its ensembles for the winter and spring session of its 2021-22 concert season.
String musicians, having had at least one-to-two years of lessons, are invited to audition. Woodwind, brass, and percussion students, who have played for at least two years and are taking private lessons, are also welcome. Musicians are required to submit a video consisting of two scales and a piece of their choosing.
For more information, to view audition requirements and video guidelines, and submit an audition, visit online at nmyo.org/auditions.
NMYO offers five ensembles this year including two levels of beginning string ensembles, two full orchestras, a wind ensemble for intermediate and advanced winds, brass, and percussion, and a flute choir.
NMYO ensembles will perform two concerts during the spring semester. A chamber music concert will be held in March and all of the NMYO ensembles perform in the May spring concert. Weekly rehearsals are held in Topsfield/Boxford near Route 1 and just off Interstate 95.
NMYO’s Gold Benefactor and Conductors Circle sponsors are the Institution for Savings, Massachusetts Cultural Council, Carriage House Violins of Johnson Stringed Instruments, Cape Ann Savings Bank, Demoulas Foundation, and New England Biolabs.
Led by Music Director Gerald J. Dolan Jr., with an accomplished team of music professionals, NMYO’s 120 musicians come from more than 40 towns throughout northeast Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire and participate in one of five ensembles offered by the program this year. For more information, email info@nmyo.org or call 978-309-9833.