ANDOVER — The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts will honor 20 area women at its annual Tribute to Women awards luncheon on Wednesday, May 17, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Andover Country Club.
This year’s honorees are: Ruthnora “Ruthy” Estes, Methuen Arlington Neighborhood Inc.; Maureen Healy, Ashland Farm at North Andover; Kerri Sheeran Perry, Community Action Inc.; Jane Merrow, Newbury Food Pantry; Theresa Carson, The Savings Bank; Colleen “Cole” Welch Caffrey, city of Methuen Police Dept. CARES; Kerri Alves, Silver Hill Elementary School Haverhill; Raquel Quezada, CEMDPCD; Anexis Sanchez, Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union; Pamela Obando, Pfizer; Stephanie Guyotte, UMass Lowell iHub; Lisa Smith, Neighbors in Need; Chrystal Pennisi, Youth Development Organization; Laurie Burzlaff, Town of North Andover; Alicia Zefta, Alicia Studio 13; Leah Rogers-Curto, Enterprise Bank; Claudia Soo Hoo, Merrimack Valley YMCA; Karina Calderon, The Lawrence Partnership; Kesia Moreta, Greater Lawrence Community Action Council and Katherine Martin, Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce.
Tickets to the luncheon are $100. For tickets and sponsorship information, visit ywcanema.org or call Eunice Zeigler at 978-788- 6339.
For more information visit www.ywcanema.org or call Eunice Zeigler at 978-788- 6339.
Don Campbell Salute to Veterans
NEWBURYPORT — The Don Campbell Band will perform a “Salute to Veterans” concert May 27 at 3 p.m. at the Maudslay Arts Center. Pre-registration is required.
This concert is free to local veterans thanks to the support of Maudslay Arts Center, Linden Financial Group, the Massachusetts Cultural Council and cultural councils of Merrimac, Rowley, Groveland, Amesbury, Newbury, Salisbury, West Newbury, and Newburyport. Veterans from these communities can pre-register for the concert by contacting the Amesbury Veterans Office at 978-388-8136 or the Newburyport Veterans Office at 978-462-2201.
Seating is limited to 125 veterans with one guest each, which is the maximum number of people who can fit into the MAC indoor venue. Doors open at 2 p.m. and refreshments are provided. If the weather is good (dry) that day, patrons (no guest limit) are welcome to bring a chair or blanket and sit on the lawn.
Maudslay Arts Center is at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport. Concerts are rain or shine, moving inside to the MAC Concert Barn when weather dictates.
Networking event to include pickleball tutorial
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Next Generation Leaders networking reception that will include a pickleball tutorial Monday, May 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cedardale Health and Fitness, 931 Boston Road. Free to members and $10 for future members.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Dress to Impress Gala
LAWRENCE — Uncommon Threads will hold its annual Dress to Impress Gala at Salvatore’s Restaurant on Thursday, June 8, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. This year’s event features a runway fashion show focused on spring and summer styles. Models include Annika Sharma, Miss Massachusetts USA 2023, as well as Uncommon Threads’ clients, volunteers, and supporters. Award-winning broadcast journalist, Kimberly Bookman (WHDH-TV), is the evening’s emcee.
This night out to celebrate women supports the nonprofit’s mission of helping low-income women see and feel their potential by using clothing and image as tools for building self-esteem and self-worth. The highlight of the evening will be hearing from the organization’s inspiring clients as they share how Uncommon Threads has empowered them in their journey forward. There will be a silent auction and raffle to raise funds. Hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and a pasta buffet will be served.
Tickets for the event are $95 and can be purchased online at uncommonthreads.org, where you will also find sponsorship and donation information.
School concerts are free to attend
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Middle School Bands have announced their spring concert series. The concerts are free to attend and are open to the public.
Performances are May 9 at the Hunking School featuring the Hunking/Tilton Upper beginning band, Hunking advanced band, all-city middle school jazz band, guitar ensemble, and the junior and senior Bobcat choruses. May 16 performances are at the Consentino School and feature the Consentino/Silver Hill combined beginning band, Consentino advanced band, all-city middle school jazz band, “Bucketheads” and the Consentino chorus. May 18 performances are in the Haverhill High School auditorium and will feature the Nettle and JG Whittier/Pentucket Lake beginning band, Nettle and Whittier advanced band, and the all-city middle school jazz band.
For more information email lauren.sliva@haverhill-ps.org or matthew.leftin@haverhill-ps.org.
Golf Spectacular set for July 17 at Indian Ridge
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Bank of New England will hold their Golf Spectacular Monday, July 17, at the Indian Ridge Country Club. Includes a continental breakfast, extensive dinner buffet, golf cart for one or two players per cart, driving range, putting greens and more.
Registration is at 10 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Cost is $229 per player. Sponsorships are available.
To register or for more information To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.