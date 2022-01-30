Cincinnati Bearcats (14-6, 4-3 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (11-8, 2-5 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Carolina -5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tristen Newton and the East Carolina Pirates host David Dejulius and the Cincinnati Bearcats in AAC action.

The Pirates have gone 10-1 at home. East Carolina ranks sixth in the AAC with 27.8 points per game in the paint led by Newton averaging 4.6.

The Bearcats are 4-3 in AAC play. Cincinnati ranks eighth in the AAC shooting 32.4% from downtown. Hayden Koval paces the Bearcats shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bearcats won the last meeting 79-71 on Jan. 13. Jeremiah Davenport scored 22 points to help lead the Bearcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Newton is averaging 17.7 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pirates. Vance Jackson is averaging 9.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 8.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Bearcats. Davenport is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

