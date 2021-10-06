FILE - In this Wednesday, June 12, 2019, file photo, Brett Gosper, CEO of World Rugby, delivers a speech in Tokyo. As the NFL returns to London, the league is also finalizing its short list of German cities to host a game as early as next season. Brett Gosper, NFL Head of UK and Europe, said the opening of an office in Germany is “reasonably imminent,” as is the hiring of a general manager there as the league looks to expand across Europe, with France also in its sights.