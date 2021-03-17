NFL: Bills agree to sign receiver Emmanuel Sanders

As the NFL opened its business year Wednesday, veterans Trent Williams, A.J. Green and Emmanuel Sanders prospered.
The 49ers held onto the best tackle who could have become a free agent by giving Williams the richest contract ever for an offensive lineman.
Williams is a particularly intriguing case. His agents at Elite Loyalty Sports said the deal agreed to early Wednesday will pay Williams $138.1 million over the next six years, surpassing the $138 million deal David Bakhtiari got from Green Bay a year ago. Williams also will get the biggest signing bonus ever for an offensive lineman at $30.1 million, as well as $55.1 million guaranteed.
Basically, he gambled on himself. Seeking to get out of Washington, where Williams believed the medical staff botched a cancer diagnosis, he sat out 2019. Midway through that season, he hoped to be traded before the deadline, which didn’t occur. Williams was banished from the Washington facility by former team president Bruce Allen.
He landed in San Francisco in a draft-day trade for a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-rounder.
“Trent’s a game changer,” said fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who signed a five-year contract to stay in San Francisco earlier in the week.
Green joins the Cardinals and ends a decade in Cincinnati, though he has been plagued by injuries recently and sat out 2019. He got a one-year deal worth $8 million.
Sanders, joining his fourth franchise, didn’t make out quite so well as Green as he heads to Buffalo. He’ll get about $6 million for 2021.
Karras back to Pats
— New England brought back center Ted Karras on a one-year, $4 million contract. Karras previously spent four seasons in New England, winning two Super Bowl rings as a utility offensive lineman and backup center to David Andrews. He was with Miami last year.
— Former Patriot defensive tackle Adam Butler got a $9.5 million, two-year contract with the Dolphins. Butler started four games last year and had four sacks.
Big day for Raiders
— Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who likes speedy wideouts as much as he enjoys watching game film, added John Brown, recently cut by Buffalo. Brown could be a veteran deep threat in Las Vegas after Nelson Agholor left in free agency for New England. But Brown, who turns 31 in April, is coming off the second-least productive season of his career and was limited to nine games because of knee and ankle injuries.
The Raiders also are bringing back versatile offensive lineman Denzelle Good on a two-year contract and reserve receiver Zay Jones on a one-year deal.
Long to ChiefsKansas City agreed to a $5 million contract for next season with three-time Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long, who will come out of retirement. Earlier this week, the Chiefs gave an $80 million, five-year deal to Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney. KC’s offensive line was a sieve in its Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay.
The Chiefs also agreed to one-year deals to keep running back Darrel Williams, linebacker Ben Niemann and defensive end Taco Charlton.