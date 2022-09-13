There’s always a bizarre feel to the first week of the NFL season. But this year was particularly weird.
There were significant comebacks in eight of Sunday’s games, including a 2-point conversion by the New York Giants to knock off last year’s No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans, on the road.
The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams were home underdogs in the Thursday night opener, had to go to a silent count inside their own stadium because of noise from visiting fans and lost 31-10 to the Buffalo Bills – this season’s consensus Super Bowl favorite.
The defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers only to lose in overtime after a game-winning extra point was blocked at the end of regulation.
The Indianapolis Colts – picked by many to win the AFC South – can feel their pain after coming back from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit only to tie the Houston Texans 20-20 after Rodrigo Blankenship’s 42-yard field goal attempt went wide right in overtime. Blankenship was waived Tuesday.
They played through a monsoon that literally flooded the field in Chicago as the Bears, picked by many to contend for the No. 1 overall draft pick, rallied for a 19-10 victory against the perennial playoff favorite San Francisco 49ers. Chicago quarterback Justin Fields provided the week’s most striking image, sliding through the standing water as the buzzer sounded and smoothly rising for a well-earned celebration.
The opening weekend was capped Monday night when the Seattle Seahawks beat returning quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos 17-16 after rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett elected to kick a 64-yard field goal rather than go for fourth-and-5 with Wilson under center in the final minute.
It was a weekend filled with drama from every corner and no shortage of goats and heroes. But do we really have any better understanding of how NFL teams stack up today than we did last Wednesday?
I’d argue the answer is no. And that’s in keeping with tradition.
Week 1 always is the wonkiest week of the season. Last year’s No. 1 playoff seeds – the Titans and Green Bay Packers – lost their openers by a combined 60 points a year ago.
Good teams generally find a way to win despite the circumstances, so kudos to teams like the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles who either erased big deficits or held off hard-charging opponents to improve to 1-0.
But everything that happened this week should be taken with a giant grain of salt.
It’ll be October before we can draw definitive conclusions on many teams, and injuries and other roster moves will change the math even later than that.
The time-honored wisdom in the NFL is that Thanksgiving marks the start of the league’s serious season. Teams that heat up at that time of year tend to make significant postseason runs.
That’s not to suggest anything that happens before then has no value.
Division titles – and even playoff spots – can be lost to missed opportunities as early as September. And teams with new coaches – or recent histories of failure – can build some serious credit with the fan base by getting off to a hot start.
Just remember the season is a marathon, not a sprint.
When it comes to Week 1 – and continuing with the theme of football cliches – it’s rarely as good as it seems or as bad as you might fear.
Enjoy the theater provided by the world’s greatest reality TV show, and keep hope alive.
After all, there’s 17 more weeks of the regular season to go.
