FILE - Troy Vincent, executive vice president of football operations at the NFL, speaks to reporters during NFL meetings in New York, Oct. 26, 2021. Vincent hopes hiring minority candidates becomes so common that the Rooney Rule is unnecessary. “We should be creating a workplace culture that doesn’t require mandates to interview people of color and minorities,” Vincent told The Associated Press on Thursday, Dec. 30. “They should be doing the right thing for the right reasons, not because there’s a policy.”