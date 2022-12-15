FILE - Former NFL players Jim Brown, left, and Takeo Spikes are shown during a sports and activism panel entitled "From Protest to Progress: Next Steps" Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in San Jose , Calif. The NFL has awarded through its Inspire Change social justice initiative five new national grants to organizations focused on police and community relations. “Focusing on building police and community relations is where real change and impact will be created community by community,” said former NFL linebacker Takeo Spikes, a Players Coalition Advocate and Executive Task Force Member.