The NFL has hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to defend the league against former Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ class-action lawsuit, according to Bloomberg.
According to the report, Lynch, who was attorney general during the Obama administration, will work with Brad Karp, chairman of law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison. Lynch is a partner at the firm; Karp has represented the league in previous concussion litigation.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has hired William “Bill” Burck, partner at business litigation firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, a source confirmed to the Miami Herald. Burck also represented New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft when he was charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution in Palm Beach County. The charges against Kraft were dropped.
Bruce Beal, who has the right of first refusal to purchase the Dolphins, is being represented by Boies Schiller Flexner partner Joshua Schiller, according to the report.
The Dolphins did not immediately return a request for comment.
Flores, who lists the NFL, Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos as defendants, is accusing the league of racial discrimination in its hiring and firing process, as well as claims Ross offered $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season. Ross has denied those allegations and said he will cooperate with the league’s investigation into the claims. Commissioner Roger Goodell last week called Flores’ allegations “disturbing” and said the league would take those claims “very seriously.”
©2022 Miami Herald. Visit miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.