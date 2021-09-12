JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jameis Winston and the hurricane-displaced Saints looked right at home in northeast Florida against Green Bay with a 38-3 victory on Sunday.
Winston passed for five touchdowns, New Orleans intercepted reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers twice, and the Saints kicked off the post-Drew Brees era with a strikingly dominant opening victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
The game, originally scheduled for the Superdome, was moved while the New Orleans area continues to clean up wreckage left by Hurricane Ida, which struck southeast Louisiana as a Category 4 storm on Aug. 29.
Winston was largely judicious and accurate in going 14 of 20 for 148 yards without an interception.
CHIEFS 33, BROWNS 29
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns while running for another score, and the Chiefs came back from a dismal first half in a rematch of their divisional playoff game from January.
Tyreek Hill caught 11 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown, and Travis Kelce hauled in a pair of TD catches, including the go-ahead score as the Chiefs finished off their rally from a 22-10 halftime deficit.
Baker Mayfield threw for 321 yards, but he was picked off by Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes with 1:09 left to end any hope of a comeback.
STEELERS 23, BILLS 16
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers’ new-look offense overcame a slow start, Ulysees Gilbert returned a blocked punt 9 yards for a touchdown, and Pittsburgh rallied.
Down 10-0, the Steelers scored on each of their first four possessions of the second half, with Roethlisberger putting Pittsburgh ahead for good by lobbing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson in the left corner of the end zone.
In opening his 18th — and perhaps final — season, Roethlisberger posted his 36th career fourth-quarter comeback to tie Drew Brees for third on the NFL list. He finished 18 of 32 for 188 yards and a touchdown.
CARDINALS 38, TITANS 13
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kyler Murray scored five touchdowns and linebacker Chandler Jones had a career-high five sacks. Jones, who wants a new contract, also forced two fumbles the Cardinals turned into 14 points.
Murray tormented the Titans throwing for 289 yards with two TD passes apiece to All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk.
SEAHAWKS 28, COLTS 16
INDIANAPOLIS — Russell Wilson threw three of his four touchdowns in the first half as the defending NFC West champions won the 12th of their past 13 games in the early Sunday timeslot.
Wilson was sensational, shredding a top-10 defense that entered the season with even higher aspirations. Despite taking no preseason snaps, the eight-time Pro Bowler led the Seahawks to touchdowns on their first two drives. Wilson capped the half with a 69-yard scoring throw after he broke free behind two Colts safeties. Wilson finished the half with a perfect passer rating of 158.3 and wound up 18 of 23 with 254 yards.
49ERS 41, LIONS 33
DETROIT — Dre Greenlaw returned an interception for a touchdown to help the 49ers score 17 points over two-plus minutes late in the first half.
San Francisco led 38-10 early in the fourth quarter and allowed Detroit to score 23 points in three-plus minutes to pull within eight points.
Jimmy Garoppolo, who helped San Francisco win the 2019 NFC championship, is 23-8 in the regular season since being acquired from New England. Kittle had four receptions for 78 yards. Nick Bosa had four tackles, including a drive-ending sack early in the fourth quarter.
TEXANS 37, JAGUARS 21
HOUSTON — Tyrod Taylor threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns filling in for Deshaun Watson in a win over Trevor Lawrence and the mistake-prone Jaguars.
It was a bumpy debut for Lawrence. He threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns but also tossed three interceptions, often overthrew open receivers and was the victim of several drops. It was also the NFL debut for Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, who lost the first season opener of his head coaching career after entering the game having won 17 straight as a college coach.
His streak was halted by another coach making his NFL head coaching debut in Houston’s David Culley, a 65-year-old who spent decades as an assistant in the league before being hired by the Texans.
CHARGERS 20, WASHINGTON 16
LANDOVER, Md. — Justin Herbert threw for 337 yards and a touchdown in an ugly Week 1 matchup full of turnovers and big penalties.
Herbert led scoring drives of 75, 76 and 68 yards, and a go-ahead touchdown pass to Mike Williams made up for his fumble into the end zone and red zone interception on consecutive possessions. The reigning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and the Chargers went 14 of 19 on third downs, wearing down Washington’s defense led by last year’s top defensive rookie, Chase Young.
The teams combined for 14 penalties for 151 yards and three giveaways.
Washington lost veteran starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to a right hip injury midway through the fourth quarter of his team debut
EAGLES 32, FALCONS 6
ATLANTA — Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes, the first of them to Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, and the Eagles made a winner of Nick Sirianni in his head coaching debut.
In an often sloppy matchup between rookie head coaches and the NFC’s two worst teams a year ago, the Eagles limited the Falcons to a pair of field goals. Hurts completed 27 of 35 passes for 264 yards and used his mobility to repeatedly neutralize Atlanta’s attempt to shake him up.
BENGALS 27, VIKINGS 24, OT
CINCINNATI — Evan McPherson kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired in overtime. The winning kick was set up by a gutsy call. On fourth-and-inches from the Cincinnati 48, Joe Burrow rolled out and hit tight end C.J. Uzomah in stride for a 32-yard gain.
Burrow threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns in his return after major knee surgery nine months ago, and rookie Ja’Marr Chase had 101 yards on five receptions, including a 50-yard scoring pass from his former LSU teammate. Kirk Cousins passed for 351 yards and two touchdowns.
PANTHERS 19, JETS 14
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sam Darnold threw for 279 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score against his former team. Darnold connected on a 57-yard touchdown pass with fellow ex-Jet Robby Anderson and took full advantage of a healthy Christian McCaffrey, who piled up 187 yards from scrimmage on 30 touches after missing 13 games last season with injuries.
Carolina’s defense sacked Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, six times and intercepting him once.
BRONCOS 27, GIANTS 13
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Teddy Bridgewater threw two touchdowns in his first start for Denver and the Broncos dominated possession.
Acquired in the offseason from Carolina, Bridgewater completed 28 of 36 passes for 264 yards, sharing the ball with nine receivers. Daniel Jones threw a 37-yard touchdown and finished 22 of 37 for 253 yards.